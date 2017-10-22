Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (LOGO.IS)
LOGO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
57.25TRY
22 Oct 2017
57.25TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.65TL (+1.15%)
0.65TL (+1.15%)
Prev Close
56.60TL
56.60TL
Open
56.60TL
56.60TL
Day's High
57.70TL
57.70TL
Day's Low
56.60TL
56.60TL
Volume
15,245
15,245
Avg. Vol
51,106
51,106
52-wk High
62.20TL
62.20TL
52-wk Low
47.66TL
47.66TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mehmet Tekbulut
|Chairman of the Board
|
M. Bugra Koyuncu
|2012
|Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Murat Erkurt
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Gulnur Anlas
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board - Financial and Legal
|
Hatice Akar
|2010
|Member of the Executive Board - Operations, Human Resources, Quality and Foundation