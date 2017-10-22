Edition:
United Kingdom

Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (LOGO.IS)

LOGO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

57.25TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.65TL (+1.15%)
Prev Close
56.60TL
Open
56.60TL
Day's High
57.70TL
Day's Low
56.60TL
Volume
15,245
Avg. Vol
51,106
52-wk High
62.20TL
52-wk Low
47.66TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mehmet Tekbulut

Chairman of the Board

M. Bugra Koyuncu

2012 Chairman of the Executive Board

Murat Erkurt

Vice Chairman of the Board

Gulnur Anlas

2014 Vice Chairman of the Executive Board - Financial and Legal

Hatice Akar

2010 Member of the Executive Board - Operations, Human Resources, Quality and Foundation
Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS News