Klepierre SA (LOIM.PA)
LOIM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
32.76EUR
10:39am BST
32.76EUR
10:39am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.29 (+0.91%)
€0.29 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
€32.47
€32.47
Open
€32.46
€32.46
Day's High
€32.76
€32.76
Day's Low
€32.43
€32.43
Volume
126,468
126,468
Avg. Vol
580,330
580,330
52-wk High
€39.62
€39.62
52-wk Low
€32.40
€32.40
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Marc Jestin
|49
|2016
|Chairman of the Executive Board
|
David Simon
|52
|2012
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jean-Michel Gault
|56
|2009
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance, Member of the Executive Board
|
Bertrand de Feydeau
|69
|2016
|Vice-Chairman and independent member of the Supervisory Board
|
Bruno Valentin
|51
|2014
|Deputy Chief Financial Officer
- REFILE-BRIEF-Klepierre signs lease with VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 26
- BRIEF-Klepierre H1 net rental income (shopping centers) rises to 527.1 million euros
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
- BRIEF-Klépierre acquires Nueva Condomina