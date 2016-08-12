Edition:
United Kingdom

Lonmin PLC (LONJ.J)

LONJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,606.00ZAc
2:31pm BST
Change (% chg)

-23.00 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
1,629.00
Open
1,629.00
Day's High
1,660.00
Day's Low
1,600.00
Volume
202,250
Avg. Vol
231,107
52-wk High
3,950.00
52-wk Low
1,025.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Brian Beamish

58 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Bennetor Magara

48 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Barend van der Merwe

40 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Barrie Van der Merwe

40 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Abey Kgotle

44 2013 Executive Vice President - Human Resources
Lonmin PLC News

Market Views

