Lonmin PLC (LONJ.J)
LONJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,606.00ZAc
2:31pm BST
1,606.00ZAc
2:31pm BST
Change (% chg)
-23.00 (-1.41%)
-23.00 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
1,629.00
1,629.00
Open
1,629.00
1,629.00
Day's High
1,660.00
1,660.00
Day's Low
1,600.00
1,600.00
Volume
202,250
202,250
Avg. Vol
231,107
231,107
52-wk High
3,950.00
3,950.00
52-wk Low
1,025.00
1,025.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Brian Beamish
|58
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Bennetor Magara
|48
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Barend van der Merwe
|40
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Barrie Van der Merwe
|40
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Abey Kgotle
|44
|2013
|Executive Vice President - Human Resources
