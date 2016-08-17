Lookers PLC (LOOK.L)
LOOK.L on London Stock Exchange
99.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
99.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
99.00
99.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
552,796
552,796
52-wk High
136.68
136.68
52-wk Low
96.25
96.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Phil White
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Bruce
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Robin Gregson
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Nigel McMinn
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
G. MacGeekie
|2011
|Company Secretary
