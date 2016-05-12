Laird PLC (LRD.L)
LRD.L on London Stock Exchange
146.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
146.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
146.00
146.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
994,649
994,649
52-wk High
157.50
157.50
52-wk Low
95.12
95.12
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Martin Read
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Anthony Quinlan
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Kevin Dangerfield
|49
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
J. G. Plessis
|2015
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Paula Bell
|47
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
