Edition:
United Kingdom

Laird PLC (LRD.L)

LRD.L on London Stock Exchange

146.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
146.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
994,649
52-wk High
157.50
52-wk Low
95.12

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Martin Read

2014 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Anthony Quinlan

2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Kevin Dangerfield

49 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

J. G. Plessis

2015 General Counsel, Company Secretary

Paula Bell

47 2015 Non-Executive Independent Director
