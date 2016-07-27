Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L)

Edition:
670.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
670.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
430,484
52-wk High
775.00
52-wk Low
608.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Peter Clarke

56 2016 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Alexander Maloney

44 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Elaine Whelan

42 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Paul Gregory

2014 Group Chief Underwriting Officer

Christopher Head

49 2012 Company Secretary
Lancashire Holdings Ltd News

Market Views

