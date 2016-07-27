Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L)
LRE.L on London Stock Exchange
670.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
670.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
670.00
670.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
430,484
430,484
52-wk High
775.00
775.00
52-wk Low
608.00
608.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Clarke
|56
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Alexander Maloney
|44
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Elaine Whelan
|42
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Paul Gregory
|2014
|Group Chief Underwriting Officer
|
Christopher Head
|49
|2012
|Company Secretary
