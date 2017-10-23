Edition:
United Kingdom

Lojas Renner SA (LREN3.SA)

LREN3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

36.17BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.73 (-1.98%)
Prev Close
R$ 36.90
Open
R$ 36.94
Day's High
R$ 37.48
Day's Low
R$ 35.62
Volume
2,078,800
Avg. Vol
2,677,454
52-wk High
R$ 38.20
52-wk Low
R$ 21.04

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer

66 2013 Chairman of the Board

Jose Gallo

65 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carlos Fernando Couto De Oliveira Souto

50 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board, Independent Director

Laurence Beltrao Gomes

46 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Fabio Adegas Faccio

44 2015 Chief Operating Officer
