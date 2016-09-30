Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LRTI.NS)
LRTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
805.70INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.30 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs803.40
Open
Rs799.50
Day's High
Rs809.00
Day's Low
Rs799.50
Volume
13,215
Avg. Vol
40,462
52-wk High
Rs842.00
52-wk Low
Rs598.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A. Naik
|74
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sanjay Jalona
|47
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
A. Sonthalia
|48
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Aftab Ullah
|45
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Manoj Koul
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro Infotech seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO
- BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech June qtr consol profit up about 13 pct
- BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro Infotech says Utica National Insurance Group partners with co for policy system
- BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech March-qtr profit little changed