London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L)

LSE.L on London Stock Exchange

3,845.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,845.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
670,631
52-wk High
4,069.00
52-wk Low
2,611.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Donald Brydon

71 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Xavier Rolet

57 2009 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

David Warren

62 2012 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Raffaele Jerusalmi

55 2010 Chief Executive Officer of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Director - Capital Markets, Executive Director

Suneel Bakhshi

2014 Chief Executive Officer - LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd
