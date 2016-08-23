London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L)
LSE.L on London Stock Exchange
3,845.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,845.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,845.00
3,845.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
670,631
670,631
52-wk High
4,069.00
4,069.00
52-wk Low
2,611.00
2,611.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Donald Brydon
|71
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Xavier Rolet
|57
|2009
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
David Warren
|62
|2012
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Raffaele Jerusalmi
|55
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Director - Capital Markets, Executive Director
|
Suneel Bakhshi
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer - LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd
