L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTEH.NS)
LTEH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
809.50INR
11:10am BST
809.50INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs16.80 (+2.12%)
Rs16.80 (+2.12%)
Prev Close
Rs792.70
Rs792.70
Open
Rs793.00
Rs793.00
Day's High
Rs810.85
Rs810.85
Day's Low
Rs792.95
Rs792.95
Volume
31,478
31,478
Avg. Vol
19,968
19,968
52-wk High
Rs872.50
Rs872.50
52-wk Low
Rs712.25
Rs712.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A. Naik
|74
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Keshab Panda
|57
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-time Director
|
P. Ramakrishnan
|49
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Kapil Bhalla
|52
|2016
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Amit Chadha
|43
|2015
|Whole-time Director and Chief Sales Officer