Alten SA (LTEN.PA)
LTEN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
74.16EUR
3:41pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.97 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
€75.13
Open
€75.00
Day's High
€75.41
Day's Low
€74.02
Volume
13,687
Avg. Vol
33,440
52-wk High
€82.06
52-wk Low
€58.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Simon Azoulay
|56
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee
|
Bruno Benoliel
|49
|Director, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee and Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance, Information Technology and Legal Affairs
|
Gerald Attia
|51
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Commercial Development, Structured Projects and International Zone 2, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee, Director
|
Olivier Granger
|Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of International Zone 1
|
Pierre Marcel
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer- Alten Tecnologies France and Solutions subsidiaries, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Committee
- Alten feels chill from British bank and oil spending freeze
- BRIEF-Alten said on conference call that margin should get back to 10 percent
- BRIEF-Alten CFO says some banking sector clients in UK decided to freeze investments