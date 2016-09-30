Lucara Diamond Corp (LUC.TO)
LUC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.28CAD
9:00pm BST
2.28CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-1.72%)
$-0.04 (-1.72%)
Prev Close
$2.32
$2.32
Open
$2.31
$2.31
Day's High
$2.31
$2.31
Day's Low
$2.26
$2.26
Volume
304,040
304,040
Avg. Vol
302,700
302,700
52-wk High
$4.19
$4.19
52-wk Low
$2.26
$2.26
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lukas Lundin
|59
|2010
|Chairman of the Board
|
William Lamb
|45
|2010
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Glenn Kondo
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jennifer Lecour
|2014
|Vice-President - Legal, Corporate Secretary
|
John Armstrong
|2013
|Vice President - Mineral Resources
- CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat as global uncertainties weigh
- Canada's Lucara sells world's largest uncut diamond for $53 million
- BRIEF-Lucara Announces Sale of 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona
- BRIEF-Lucara Diamond says amendment to Botswana Precious & Semi Precious Stones Act described in a news article to have no impact on financial position
- Botswana seeks option to buy unusually big diamonds from its mines