Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO)
LUN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
10.02CAD
9:00pm BST
10.02CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.50%)
$0.05 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$9.97
$9.97
Open
$10.03
$10.03
Day's High
$10.22
$10.22
Day's Low
$9.99
$9.99
Volume
2,340,089
2,340,089
Avg. Vol
2,700,568
2,700,568
52-wk High
$10.22
$10.22
52-wk Low
$5.05
$5.05
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lukas Lundin
|59
|2004
|Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Conibear
|59
|2011
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Marie Inkster
|44
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Peter Quinn
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Nicholas Hayduk
|2017
|Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary
- BRIEF-Lundin mining announces early redemption of senior secured 2020 notes
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials lead retreat
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends flat as miner gains offset weaker energy
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX barely higher as miner stocks offset weaker energy
- BRIEF-Lundin Mining reports qtrly earnings per share $0.10