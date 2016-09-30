Edition:
United Kingdom

Lupin Ltd (LUPN.NS)

LUPN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,032.00INR
6:43am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.45 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs1,038.45
Open
Rs1,036.00
Day's High
Rs1,043.70
Day's Low
Rs1,031.00
Volume
131,061
Avg. Vol
1,812,391
52-wk High
Rs1,573.60
52-wk Low
Rs917.55

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Manju Gupta

2017 Chairman of the Board

Vinita Gupta

49 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Kamal Sharma

67 2013 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Ramesh Swaminathan

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Shakti Chakraborty

Group President - India Region Formulations
» More People

Lupin Ltd News

» More LUPN.NS News