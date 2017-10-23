LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH.PA)
LVMH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
241.05EUR
23 Oct 2017
241.05EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€241.05
€241.05
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
607,304
607,304
52-wk High
€242.60
€242.60
52-wk Low
€159.90
€159.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bernard Arnault
|68
|1989
|Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Pierre Gode
|72
|2015
|Vice Chairman
|
Jean-Jacques Guiony
|55
|2004
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Chantal Gaemperle
|54
|2007
|Group Executive Vice President Human Resources and Synergies, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Nicolas Bazire
|60
|Development and Acquisitions, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
