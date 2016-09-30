Edition:
United Kingdom

LANXESS AG (LXSG.DE)

LXSG.DE on Xetra

67.31EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.38 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
€67.69
Open
€67.55
Day's High
€67.55
Day's Low
€67.09
Volume
218,190
Avg. Vol
302,880
52-wk High
€70.67
52-wk Low
€53.64

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rolf Stomberg

76 2005 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Matthias Zachert

49 2014 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Ralf Sikorski

55 2015 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Michael Pontzen

48 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Jens-Christian Blad

2017 Head of Corporate Development
» More People

LANXESS AG News

» More LXSG.DE News