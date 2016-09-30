Edition:
Lydec SA (LYD.CS)

LYD.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

591.00MAD
--
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
null591.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
845
52-wk High
null691.90
52-wk Low
null504.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dominique Mangin d'Ouince

2010 Chairman of the Board, Representing Suez Environnement

Jean-Pascal Darriet

2012 Chief Executive Officer, General Manager

Jean-Noel Bardy

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Mohammed Benhalima

Vice Chairman Representing Fipar Holding

Izzeddine Guessous

2011 Vice Chairman Representing RMA Watanya
Lydec SA News

