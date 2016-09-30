Edition:
Manz AG (M5ZG.DE)

M5ZG.DE on Xetra

38.60EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.50 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
€38.09
Open
€37.92
Day's High
€38.90
Day's Low
€37.78
Volume
13,421
Avg. Vol
16,288
52-wk High
€43.81
52-wk Low
€30.88

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Heiko Aurenz

2010 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Eckhard Hoerner-Marass

56 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Gunnar Dahlen

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Martin Drasch

42 2015 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board

Dieter Manz

55 2017 Member of the Supervisory Board
