Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L)
MAB.L on London Stock Exchange
245.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
245.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
245.90
245.90
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
486,019
486,019
52-wk High
293.00
293.00
52-wk Low
218.00
218.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Ivell
|64
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Phil Urban
|53
|2015
|Chief Executive, Director
|
Ronald Robson
|53
|2011
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board - Representative of Piedmont Inc.
|
Tim Jones
|53
|2010
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Gregory McMahon
|54
|2013
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
