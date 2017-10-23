Edition:
United Kingdom

Magnesita Refratarios SA (MAGG3.SA)

MAGG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

43.01BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.99 (-2.25%)
Prev Close
R$ 44.00
Open
R$ 44.03
Day's High
R$ 44.15
Day's Low
R$ 43.01
Volume
8,300
Avg. Vol
77,558
52-wk High
R$ 44.15
52-wk Low
R$ 21.28

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Fersen Lamas Lambranho

55 2007 Chairman of the Board

Octavio Cortes Pereira Lopes

41 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Eduardo Gotilla

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board

Jose Roberto Beraldo

2014 Executive Board

Afonso Celso de Resende

2010 Member of the Executive Board
Magnesita Refratarios SA News

