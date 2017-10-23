Magnesita Refratarios SA (MAGG3.SA)
MAGG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
43.01BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.99 (-2.25%)
Prev Close
R$ 44.00
Open
R$ 44.03
Day's High
R$ 44.15
Day's Low
R$ 43.01
Volume
8,300
Avg. Vol
77,558
52-wk High
R$ 44.15
52-wk Low
R$ 21.28
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fersen Lamas Lambranho
|55
|2007
|Chairman of the Board
|
Octavio Cortes Pereira Lopes
|41
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Eduardo Gotilla
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board
|
Jose Roberto Beraldo
|2014
|Executive Board
|
Afonso Celso de Resende
|2010
|Member of the Executive Board