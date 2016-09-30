Magma Fincorp Ltd (MAGM.NS)
MAGM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
171.00INR
10:59am BST
171.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.55 (-0.90%)
Rs-1.55 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
Rs172.55
Rs172.55
Open
Rs172.20
Rs172.20
Day's High
Rs173.10
Rs173.10
Day's Low
Rs169.85
Rs169.85
Volume
52,701
52,701
Avg. Vol
325,096
325,096
52-wk High
Rs192.00
Rs192.00
52-wk Low
Rs85.50
Rs85.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mayank Poddar
|61
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sanjay Chamria
|51
|2007
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Kailash Baheti
|52
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ashutosh Shukla
|52
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Ram Kalyan Medury
|40
|Chief Information Officer
- BRIEF-Magma Fincorp completes buying 26 pct shares of Magma ITL Finance
- BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves acquisition of 26 percent stake of Magma ITL Finance
- BRIEF-Magma Fincorp gets members' nod to approve scheme of merger with Magma Advisory Services
- BRIEF-Magma Fincorp gets members' nod for scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co
- BRIEF-Magma Fincorp seeks members' nod for scheme of merger with Magma Advisory Services