Max India Ltd (MAID.NS)
MAID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
136.30INR
10:59am BST
136.30INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.75 (+0.55%)
Rs0.75 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs135.55
Rs135.55
Open
Rs135.00
Rs135.00
Day's High
Rs136.95
Rs136.95
Day's Low
Rs135.00
Rs135.00
Volume
28,467
28,467
Avg. Vol
245,005
245,005
52-wk High
Rs164.40
Rs164.40
52-wk Low
Rs120.00
Rs120.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rahul Khosla
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Analjit Singh
|62
|Founder & Chairman Emeritus
|
Jatin Khanna
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mohit Talwar
|2016
|Managing Director, Director
|
Dharmender Kumar
|General Manager - External Affairs
- BRIEF-India's Max India June-qtr profit rises
- India's Max Financial calls off merger with HDFC Standard Life Insurance
- India's Max Financial calls off merger with HDFC Standard Life Insurance
- BRIEF-Max Financial Services says inordinate time for finalization led to withdrawal of merger with HDFC Life
- BRIEF-Max India says allots 19.4 mln warrants to Mohair Investment and Trading Co