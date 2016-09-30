Maithan Alloys Ltd (MAIT.NS)
MAIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
597.65INR
11:15am BST
597.65INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.90 (+0.32%)
Rs1.90 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs595.75
Rs595.75
Open
Rs599.90
Rs599.90
Day's High
Rs616.00
Rs616.00
Day's Low
Rs590.15
Rs590.15
Volume
140,500
140,500
Avg. Vol
98,190
98,190
52-wk High
Rs621.90
Rs621.90
52-wk Low
Rs205.00
Rs205.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sudhanshu Agarwalla
|2016
|President, Chief Financial Officer
|
S. Agarwalla
|62
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Subodh Agarwalla
|34
|Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Rajesh Shah
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Parasanta Chattopadyay
|2016
|Additional Director