Manpasand Beverages Ltd (MANB.NS)
MANB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
432.40INR
11:10am BST
432.40INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.50 (-0.80%)
Rs-3.50 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs435.90
Rs435.90
Open
Rs440.00
Rs440.00
Day's High
Rs442.50
Rs442.50
Day's Low
Rs431.05
Rs431.05
Volume
75,004
75,004
Avg. Vol
203,411
203,411
52-wk High
Rs512.00
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs253.05
Rs253.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dhirendra Singh
|52
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Paresh Thakkar
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Bhavesh Jingar
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Abhishek Singh
|27
|Whole time Director
|
Vishal Sood
|43
|Non-Executive Nominee Director
- BRIEF-RBI places restrictions on purchase of shares of Manpasand Beverages by FII/FPI
- BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:1
- BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages gets shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares
- BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages recommends issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1
- BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages June-qtr profit rises