Man SE (MANG.DE)

MANG.DE on Xetra

94.68EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€94.68
Open
€94.64
Day's High
€94.94
Day's Low
€94.41
Volume
65,569
Avg. Vol
70,960
52-wk High
€98.08
52-wk Low
€92.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andreas Renschler

59 2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Joachim Drees

53 2015 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Juergen Kerner

48 2013 First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Jan-Henrik Lafrentz

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Helga Wuertele

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Man SE News

