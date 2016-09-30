Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MANI.NS)
MANI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
64.45INR
11:17am BST
64.45INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.30 (+2.06%)
Rs1.30 (+2.06%)
Prev Close
Rs63.15
Rs63.15
Open
Rs63.25
Rs63.25
Day's High
Rs65.35
Rs65.35
Day's Low
Rs62.15
Rs62.15
Volume
703,866
703,866
Avg. Vol
977,234
977,234
52-wk High
Rs71.20
Rs71.20
52-wk Low
Rs34.35
Rs34.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Berjis Desai
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ashok Mehta
|47
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Durgesh Dingankar
|Compliance Officer,Company Secretary
|
Parag Shah
|44
|2006
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Manan Shah
|2014
|Whole-time Director