Marksans Pharma Ltd (MARK.NS)

MARK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

43.20INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs43.35
Open
Rs43.65
Day's High
Rs44.50
Day's Low
Rs43.05
Volume
2,294,541
Avg. Vol
2,403,314
52-wk High
Rs58.25
52-wk Low
Rs35.90

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mark Saldanha

2007 Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Harshavardhan Panigrahi

2009 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Legal Manager

Vinay Nayak

2016 Whole-time Director

Sandra Saldanha

42 2014 Whole-time Director

Seetharama Buddharaju

2011 Non-Executive Independent Director
