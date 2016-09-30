Marksans Pharma Ltd (MARK.NS)
MARK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
43.20INR
11:27am BST
43.20INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.35%)
Rs-0.15 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs43.35
Rs43.35
Open
Rs43.65
Rs43.65
Day's High
Rs44.50
Rs44.50
Day's Low
Rs43.05
Rs43.05
Volume
2,294,541
2,294,541
Avg. Vol
2,403,314
2,403,314
52-wk High
Rs58.25
Rs58.25
52-wk Low
Rs35.90
Rs35.90
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mark Saldanha
|2007
|Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Harshavardhan Panigrahi
|2009
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Legal Manager
|
Vinay Nayak
|2016
|Whole-time Director
|
Sandra Saldanha
|42
|2014
|Whole-time Director
|
Seetharama Buddharaju
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
- BRIEF-Marksans Pharma gets EIR from U.S. FDA for inspection of Goa facility
- BRIEF-India's Marksans Pharma June-qtr profit falls
- BRIEF-India's Marksans Pharma March-qtr profit tanks
- BRIEF-Marksans Pharma's Goa plant gets approved by UK MHRA
- BRIEF-Marksans Pharma gets GMP compliance certificate from Australian health dept.