Marston's PLC (MARS.L)
MARS.L on London Stock Exchange
106.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
106.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
106.40
106.40
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,492,197
2,492,197
52-wk High
147.70
147.70
52-wk Low
101.40
101.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Roger Devlin
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ralph Findlay
|56
|2001
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Andrew Andrea
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Development Officer, Executive Director
|
Anne-Marie Brennan
|2004
|Company Secretary
|
Matthew Roberts
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
