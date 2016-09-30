Max Financial Services Ltd (MAXI.NS)
MAXI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
572.90INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Naina Kidwai
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
S. Baijal
|85
|2011
|Chairman Emeritus
|
Sujatha Ratnam
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sandeep Pathak
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Mohit Talwar
|2016
|Managing Director, Director
- Goldman units to sell up to $110 million stake in India's Max Financial
- Goldman units to sell up to $110 mln stake in India's Max Financial
- BRIEF-Max Financial Services says Moneyline Portfolio Investments reduces stake in co to 6.76 pct
- BRIEF-India's Max Financial Services June-qtr profit down about 38 pct
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions