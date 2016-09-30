MBB SE (MBBG.DE)
MBBG.DE on Xetra
99.18EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gert-Maria Freimuth
|51
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Christof Nesemeier
|50
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Management, Member of the Board
|
Peter Niggemann
|51
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Anton Breitkopf
|54
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Management
|
Klaus Seidel
|46
|2015
|Chief Technical Officer, Member of the Executive Management
- BRIEF-MBB SE says unit Aumann acquires USK Karl Utz Sondermaschinen GmbH
- BRIEF-MBB H1 EBITDA up 34.9 pct at EUR 21.0 million
- BRIEF-MBB SE says free float has increased to 35.2%
- BRIEF-MBB says entities related to founding families intend to sell shares in MBB
- BRIEF-MBB Q1 EBITDA up 38.0 pct at 10.8 million euros