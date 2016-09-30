Mphasis Ltd (MBFL.NS)
MBFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
690.35INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs14.45 (+2.14%)
Prev Close
Rs675.90
Open
Rs672.05
Day's High
Rs700.00
Day's Low
Rs672.05
Volume
274,939
Avg. Vol
84,114
52-wk High
Rs722.20
52-wk Low
Rs465.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Davinder Brar
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Nitin Rakesh
|44
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Additional Director
|
V. Suryanarayanan
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
A. Sivaram Nair
|2015
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Company Secretary Global Ethics & Compliance Officer
|
Amit Dalmia
|2016
|Non-Executive Additional Director