McBride PLC (MCB.L)
MCB.L on London Stock Exchange
230.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
230.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
230.75
230.75
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
333,474
333,474
52-wk High
231.50
231.50
52-wk Low
158.31
158.31
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Coleman
|65
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rik De Vos
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Christopher Smith
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Carole Barnet
|2010
|Company Secretary
|
Neil Harrington
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
