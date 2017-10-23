McDonald's Corp (MCD.N)
MCD.N on New York Stock Exchange
163.34USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-2.96 (-1.78%)
Prev Close
$166.30
Open
$166.04
Day's High
$166.04
Day's Low
$163.09
Volume
1,534,503
Avg. Vol
945,975
52-wk High
$167.87
52-wk Low
$110.83
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Enrique Hernandez
|61
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Easterbrook
|49
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
David Fairhurst
|48
|2015
|Corporate Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer
|
Kevin Ozan
|53
|2015
|Corporate Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
Ian Borden
|48
|2015
|President - Foundational Markets
