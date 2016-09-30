Edition:
United Kingdom

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCEI.NS)

MCEI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,088.75INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.60 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs1,090.35
Open
Rs1,091.50
Day's High
Rs1,103.90
Day's Low
Rs1,082.65
Volume
185,641
Avg. Vol
268,921
52-wk High
Rs1,413.00
52-wk Low
Rs930.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Saurabh Chandra

2016 Chairman of the Governing Board

Praveen Singhal

62 2017 President

Mrugank Paranjape

2016 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Sanjay Wadhwa

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Ramalingam M.

2014 Senior Vice President - Market Operations
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd News

