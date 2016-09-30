Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCEI.NS)
MCEI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,088.75INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.60 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs1,090.35
Open
Rs1,091.50
Day's High
Rs1,103.90
Day's Low
Rs1,082.65
Volume
185,641
Avg. Vol
268,921
52-wk High
Rs1,413.00
52-wk Low
Rs930.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Saurabh Chandra
|2016
|Chairman of the Governing Board
|
Praveen Singhal
|62
|2017
|President
|
Mrugank Paranjape
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Sanjay Wadhwa
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ramalingam M.
|2014
|Senior Vice President - Market Operations
