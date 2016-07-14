Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)
MCRO.L on London Stock Exchange
2,521.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,521.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,521.00
2,521.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,467,169
2,467,169
52-wk High
2,887.83
2,887.83
52-wk Low
2,098.67
2,098.67
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kevin Loosemore
|57
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mike Phillips
|53
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Nils Brauckmann
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - SUSE, Director
|
Chris Hsu
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer - Micro Focus, Director
|
Stephen Murdoch
|49
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer
- Are Supergroup plc (+13%), Hays plc (+4%) and Micro Focus International plc (+10%) buys after today's positive updates?
- Why BAE Systems plc, Micro Focus International plc And Jimmy Choo PLC Could Help You Retire Early
- Will Earthport plc, Watchstone Group PLC & Micro Focus International plc Beat A Volatile Market This Year?
- Will ARM Holdings plc, Micro Focus International plc And Imagination Technologies Group plc Soar In 2016?
- Are Gresham Computing plc And Micro Focus International plc Better Buys Than Vodafone Group plc?
- Should You Sell Micro Focus International plc After Results And Buy Blinkx Plc Instead?