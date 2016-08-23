Edition:
United Kingdom

McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS.L)

MCS.L on London Stock Exchange

158.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
158.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,450,216
52-wk High
199.60
52-wk Low
142.94

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John White

64 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Clive Fenton

2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Rowan Baker

2017 Group's Chief Financial Officer, Director

John Tonkiss

47 2017 Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

Patrick Hole

2014 Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
» More People

McCarthy & Stone PLC News

» More MCS.L News

Market Views