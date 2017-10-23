M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos (MDIA3.SA)
MDIA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
49.15BRL
23 Oct 2017
49.15BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.29 (+0.59%)
R$ 0.29 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
R$ 48.86
R$ 48.86
Open
R$ 48.89
R$ 48.89
Day's High
R$ 49.39
R$ 49.39
Day's Low
R$ 48.77
R$ 48.77
Volume
289,300
289,300
Avg. Vol
543,152
543,152
52-wk High
R$ 58.60
R$ 58.60
52-wk Low
R$ 35.98
R$ 35.98
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Maria Consuelo Saraiva Leao Dias Branco
|82
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Francisco Ivens de Sa Dias Branco
|56
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board and Industrial Vice President for Crackers, Cookies, Pasta, Margarine, Cakes and Snacks
|
Maria das Gracas Dias Branco da Escossia
|55
|2009
|Vice President - Finance, Director
|
Geraldo Luciano Mattos
|52
|2006
|Vice-President - Investments and Controllership
|
Francisco Claudio Saraiva Leao Dias Branco
|48
|2006
|Industrial Vice President for Mills, Member of the Management Board