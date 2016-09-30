MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO)
MEG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.35CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.05 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
$5.40
Open
$5.40
Day's High
$5.43
Day's Low
$5.33
Volume
371,395
Avg. Vol
1,135,054
52-wk High
$9.83
52-wk Low
$3.28
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jeffrey McCaig
|65
|2017
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
William McCaffrey
|59
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Eric Toews
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Don Moe
|2014
|Senior Vice President - Supply and Marketing
|
Grant Boyd
|2011
|Senior Vice President - Resource Management Growth Properties
