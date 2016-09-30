Mediclinic International PLC (MEIJ.J)
MEIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
11,098.00ZAc
2:28pm BST
11,098.00ZAc
2:28pm BST
Change (% chg)
-202.00 (-1.79%)
-202.00 (-1.79%)
Prev Close
11,300.00
11,300.00
Open
11,248.00
11,248.00
Day's High
11,332.00
11,332.00
Day's Low
11,068.00
11,068.00
Volume
1,110,148
1,110,148
Avg. Vol
900,861
900,861
52-wk High
15,820.00
15,820.00
52-wk Low
11,068.00
11,068.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Edwin Hertzog
|67
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman
|
Danie Meintjes
|61
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Petrus Myburgh
|42
|2016
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
David Hadley
|43
|Chief Executive Officer, Mediclinic Middle East
|
Koert Pretorius
|54
|Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Southern Africa