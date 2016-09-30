Edition:
United Kingdom

Melia Hotels International SA (MEL.MC)

MEL.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

11.62EUR
9:10am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.02 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
€11.60
Open
€11.50
Day's High
€11.65
Day's Low
€11.46
Volume
90,644
Avg. Vol
423,850
52-wk High
€13.99
52-wk Low
€10.14

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gabriel Escarrer Julia

2016 Chairman of the Board

Gabriel Juan Escarrer Jaume

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Pilar Dols Company

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Andre Philippe Gerondeau

2016 Chief Operating Officer

Gabriel Canaves Picornell

2016 Chief Human Resource Officer
» More People

Melia Hotels International SA News

» More MEL.MC News