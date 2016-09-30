Melia Hotels International SA (MEL.MC)
MEL.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
11.62EUR
9:10am BST
11.62EUR
9:10am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.02 (+0.17%)
€0.02 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
€11.60
€11.60
Open
€11.50
€11.50
Day's High
€11.65
€11.65
Day's Low
€11.46
€11.46
Volume
90,644
90,644
Avg. Vol
423,850
423,850
52-wk High
€13.99
€13.99
52-wk Low
€10.14
€10.14
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gabriel Escarrer Julia
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Gabriel Juan Escarrer Jaume
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Pilar Dols Company
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Andre Philippe Gerondeau
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Gabriel Canaves Picornell
|2016
|Chief Human Resource Officer
