Edition:
United Kingdom

Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL.L)

MERL.L on London Stock Exchange

373.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
373.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,998,725
52-wk High
537.50
52-wk Low
355.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Sunderland

71 2009 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Nick Varney

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Anne-Francoise Nesmes Rankine

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Soren Soerensen

2013 Non-Executive Director

Yun Chiang

49 2016 Independent Non-Executive Director
Merlin Entertainments PLC News

Market Views

