Mercialys SA (MERY.PA)
MERY.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
16.69EUR
3:47pm BST
16.69EUR
3:47pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.03 (-0.18%)
€-0.03 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
€16.72
€16.72
Open
€16.75
€16.75
Day's High
€16.83
€16.83
Day's Low
€16.66
€16.66
Volume
62,616
62,616
Avg. Vol
110,452
110,452
52-wk High
€19.80
€19.80
52-wk Low
€16.50
€16.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eric Le Gentil
|55
|2013
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Elisabeth Blaise
|2014
|Member of the Executive Management Committee - Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
|
Vincent Rebillard
|44
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Management Committee
|
Vincent Ravat
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Management Committee
|
Thierry Auge
|Member of the Executive Management Committee - Human Resources