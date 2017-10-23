Mexichem SAB de CV (MEXCHEM.MX)
MEXCHEM.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
48.72MXN
23 Oct 2017
48.72MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.15 (+0.31%)
$0.15 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$48.57
$48.57
Open
$49.02
$49.02
Day's High
$49.39
$49.39
Day's Low
$48.29
$48.29
Volume
3,550,822
3,550,822
Avg. Vol
3,501,799
3,501,799
52-wk High
$53.60
$53.60
52-wk Low
$40.12
$40.12
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Juan del Valle Perochena
|44
|2011
|Chairman of the Board
|
Antonio del Valle Ruiz
|79
|2011
|Honorary Lifetime Chairman of the Board
|
Antonio Carrillo Rule
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Rodrigo Guzman Perera
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Paresh Chari
|66
|2015
|President of Fluent Business Group
- Mexichem says its subsidiaries lift force majeure after hurricane Harvey
- BRIEF-Mexichem provides update on Hurricane Harvey business impact
- BRIEF-Mexichem says believes effect of Hurricane Harvey will be temporary and not significant
- Mexico's Mexichem says several units declare force majeure due to Harvey impact
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions