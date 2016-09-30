Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO)
MFC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
25.96CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard DeWolfe
|72
|2013
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Rocco Gori
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Stephen Roder
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Linda Mantia
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Senior Executive Vice President
|
Warren Thomson
|62
|2010
|Chief Investment Officer, Senior Executive Vice President
