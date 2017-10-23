Edition:
United Kingdom

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAMM.L)

MGAMM.L on London Stock Exchange

303.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
303.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
337,506
52-wk High
338.40
52-wk Low
255.40

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andrew Shilston

61 2012 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Pete Raby

49 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Peter Turner

46 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Paul Boulton

48 2012 General Counsel, Company Secretary

Jane Aikman

51 2017 Non-Executive Director
» More People

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC News