Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L)
MGGT.L on London Stock Exchange
513.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
513.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
513.00
513.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,089,542
2,089,542
52-wk High
530.00
530.00
52-wk Low
407.40
407.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anthony Rudd
|70
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Young
|61
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Doug Webb
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Antony Wood
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Philip Green
|2015
|Executive Director, Commercial and Corporate Affairs
