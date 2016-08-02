Edition:
United Kingdom

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L)

MGGT.L on London Stock Exchange

513.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
513.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,089,542
52-wk High
530.00
52-wk Low
407.40

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anthony Rudd

70 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Stephen Young

61 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Doug Webb

2013 Chief Financial Officer

Antony Wood

2016 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

Philip Green

2015 Executive Director, Commercial and Corporate Affairs
» More People

Meggitt PLC News

» More MGGT.L News

Market Views

» More MGGT.L Market Views