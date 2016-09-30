Edition:
MGI Coutier SA (MGIP.PA)

MGIP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

35.59EUR
3:47pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.33 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
€35.26
Open
€35.56
Day's High
€36.14
Day's Low
€35.32
Volume
9,967
Avg. Vol
16,529
52-wk High
€39.39
52-wk Low
€22.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Roger Coutier

63 2008 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Andre Coutier

66 2007 Chairman of the Management Board

Paul Deguerry

80 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Jean-Louis Thomasset

51 Vice Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer

Benoit Coutier

Member of the Management Board
