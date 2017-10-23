Edition:
Magazine Luiza SA (MGLU3.SA)

MGLU3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

69.20BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -3.25 (-4.49%)
Prev Close
R$ 72.45
Open
R$ 72.50
Day's High
R$ 73.50
Day's Low
R$ 68.70
Volume
1,745,700
Avg. Vol
1,851,141
52-wk High
R$ 87.30
52-wk Low
R$ 8.39

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Joaquim Francisco de Castro

2008 Chairman of the Board

Luiza Helena Trajano Inacio Rodrigues

2016 Chairman of the Board

Frederico Trajano Inacio Rodrigues

2016 Chief Executive Officer

Marcelo Jose Ferreira e Silva

2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues

2010 Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Magazine Luiza SA News

