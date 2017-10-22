Migros Ticaret AS (MGROS.IS)
MGROS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
26.38TRY
22 Oct 2017
26.38TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.04TL (-0.15%)
-0.04TL (-0.15%)
Prev Close
26.42TL
26.42TL
Open
26.46TL
26.46TL
Day's High
26.54TL
26.54TL
Day's Low
26.00TL
26.00TL
Volume
144,617
144,617
Avg. Vol
329,294
329,294
52-wk High
30.50TL
30.50TL
52-wk Low
16.15TL
16.15TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fevzi Ozaydinli
|2008
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Erkin Yilmaz
|60
|2000
|Vice General Manager - Finance
|
Mustafa Bartin
|Vice General Manager - Information Technologies and Sales Channels
|
Cem Rodoslu
|48
|2006
|Vice General Manager - Marketing
|
Omer Tort
|42
|2008
|General Manager, Member of the Board
