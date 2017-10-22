Edition:
Migros Ticaret AS (MGROS.IS)

MGROS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

26.38TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.04TL (-0.15%)
Prev Close
26.42TL
Open
26.46TL
Day's High
26.54TL
Day's Low
26.00TL
Volume
144,617
Avg. Vol
329,294
52-wk High
30.50TL
52-wk Low
16.15TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Fevzi Ozaydinli

2008 Executive Chairman of the Board

Erkin Yilmaz

60 2000 Vice General Manager - Finance

Mustafa Bartin

Vice General Manager - Information Technologies and Sales Channels

Cem Rodoslu

48 2006 Vice General Manager - Marketing

Omer Tort

42 2008 General Manager, Member of the Board
Migros Ticaret AS News

