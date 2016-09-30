Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (MHSM.NS)
MHSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
479.35INR
11:13am BST
479.35INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.50 (+1.16%)
Rs5.50 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs473.85
Rs473.85
Open
Rs478.40
Rs478.40
Day's High
Rs486.00
Rs486.00
Day's Low
Rs475.30
Rs475.30
Volume
109,000
109,000
Avg. Vol
96,860
96,860
52-wk High
Rs486.00
Rs486.00
52-wk Low
Rs212.55
Rs212.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dharam Jindal
|65
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ashok Soni
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
D. Gupta
|2009
|Vice President, Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Saket Jindal
|38
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Shiv Singhal
|55
|2017
|Whole Time Director